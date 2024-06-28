NCPCR to host consultation on prevention of drug abuse and their illegal trade among children

New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) is set to host a national-level review and consultation meeting on Sunday, focusing on the implementation of the joint action plan for the prevention of drug and substance abuse and their illegal trade among children.

The plan, developed in collaboration with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in 2021, aims to curb drug and substance abuse among children, particularly school children.

According to an official statement, the representatives from all State/UT Commissions for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR), Departments of Women and Child Development/Social Welfare, Health Departments, Education Departments, Police Departments, Drug Controllers, Excise Departments, Pharmacy Councils, and State AIDS Control Societies (SACS) will participate in the programme.

The Joint Action Plan titled "A War Against Drugs" was created to streamline and strategize the efforts of various authorities, institutions and agencies in preventing drug and substance abuse among children.

It offers a comprehensive framework to keep children away from drug abuse and to prevent the sale of drugs near schools and child care institutions. This plan includes strategic interventions to restrict children's access to drugs, substances and other items often misused as drugs.

It is the first comprehensive plan of its kind in addressing the issue of drug and substance abuse among children, involving stakeholders, agencies, duty bearers, officials, media and parents in their designated roles.

During the event, the district magistrates and collectors from the top 30 best-performing districts in implementing the Joint Action Plan will be felicitated.

Additionally, the "Prahari Portal" will be launched. This portal will facilitate quarterly activities conducted by designated children and teachers of Prahari Clubs to raise awareness and sensitivity about drug and substance abuse in schools. PTI UZM AS AS