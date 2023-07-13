NCPCR to probe student's suicide over being slapped for going to school with bindi

Ranchi: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Thursday said it will probe the death of a class 10 student who allegedly died by suicide after being slapped by a teacher for coming to school with a bindi on her forehead.

The incident happened at Tetulmari in Dhanbad on July 10, after a female teacher slapped the 17-year-old girl during prayer for the bindi. Police have already arrested the teacher, and the principal of the school.

"We have received information that a student has committed suicide in Dhanbad after being beaten and humiliated for going to school with a bindi. NCPCR has taken cognisance of the incident and we will investigate the matter," its chairperson Priyank Kanoongo told PTI.

Kanungo said a team from NCPCR will be visiting Dhanbad to investigate the matter. The girl had left a suicide note in which she allegedly held the teacher and the principal of the school responsible for the incident, police said.

In the suicide note, addressed to the officer-in-charge of the Tetulmari police station, she said she could not tolerate the insult in public and preferred death, according to police.

She also demanded action against the teacher and the principal, police said.

After returning home from school, the girl hanged herself from the ceiling fan in her room. Police seized the suicide note and lodged an FIR against the teacher and the principal.

The girl's family alleged that when her mother went to the school to complain against the teacher for slapping and humiliating her daughter, the principal sent her back.

The family had also blocked a road with the girl's body, alleging that the police failed to act even after 24 hours of the incident.

Later, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) of Baghmara region Nisha Murmu reached the spot and assured the agitating parents of action against the guilty. Then, the two accused were arrested from the school.