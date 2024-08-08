NCPCR urges states to prevent corporal punishment and discrimination during festivals

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) The apex child rights body National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has issued a directive to all the states and union territories, urging immediate action to prevent corporal punishment and discrimination of children during celebration of festivals in schools.

This comes in response to numerous reports of students facing harassment over cultural and religious practices such as wearing rakhi, tilak or mehandi during festivals like Raksha Bandhan.

In a letter addressed to the principal secretaries of School Education departments across the country, NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo emphasized the need for strict adherence to child protection laws, particularly in the context of upcoming festivals.

The Commission, established under the Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CPCR) Act of 2005, also monitors the implementation of key legislation, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, and the Right to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009.

The letter highlighted the concerning trend of schools imposing restrictions on the students' participation in cultural and religious practices, often leading to physical and mental harassment. This, the Commission noted, is in direct violation of Section 17 of the RTE Act, which explicitly prohibits corporal punishment in schools.

"As the festivals are approaching, it is requested to issue necessary directions to the concerned authorities and ensure that schools do not observe any such practice that may expose children to corporal punishment or discrimination," Kanoongo stated in the letter.

He further requested that compliance reports, along with copies of the relevant orders, be submitted to the Commission by August 17. PTI UZM AS AS