NCPOR seeks collaborations for marine sediment research

Panaji, Oct 28 (PTI) The National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR) has invited research proposals from universities and scientific institutions for collaborative studies using archived sediment core samples collected from India's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

The NCPOR, based in Goa, serves as the nodal agency for implementing the national programme on 'Geoscientific Studies of the EEZ of India' in collaboration with several partner institutions, as per the institute's website.

Over multiple scientific expeditions, the programme has generated extensive marine geoscientific data and systematically archived sediment samples from deep-water regions exceeding 500 metres in depth, it mentioned.

According to the institution, these archived samples have already supported a wide range of national research initiatives, resulting in peer-reviewed publications, doctoral theses, and significant contributions to the field of marine geosciences.

"Studies using these samples have explored themes such as paleoclimate and monsoon variability, sedimentation and provenance, marine productivity, redox conditions, and broader paleoceanographic processes," it added.

To further expand scientific collaboration and enhance the utility of these archived materials, NCPOR has launched a national call for fresh research proposals.

The initiative aims to encourage innovative research, foster partnerships, and define new directions for marine geoscientific exploration using the EEZ sediment cores, the institution said in a recent post on its website.

Proposals will be evaluated under established guidelines to ensure effective collaboration and optimal utilisation of available samples, it said.

Interested researchers can obtain detailed proposal formats and submission guidelines by contacting the Marine Geospatial Studies Section of NCPOR on its website. The last date for submission of proposals is November 10, the institute added. PTI RPS GK