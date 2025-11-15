NCP's Beed assembly unit president Kshirsagar resigns

Beed, Nov 15 (PTI) The Ajit Pawar-led NCP's Beed assembly unit president Yogesh Kshirsagar tendered his resignation on Saturday.

Sources said Kshirsagar submitted his resignation to Maharashtra NCP chief Sunil Tatkare.

He was feeling sidelined since key policy decisions were being handled by state unit general secretary and former MLA Amarsinh Pandit, sources claimed.

Kshirsagar had lost the 2024 assembly polls from Beed on an NCP ticket by a margin of 5,300 votes.

Incidentally, his father, Dr Bharatbhushan Kshirsagar, served as president of the Beed Municipal Council earlier. PTI COR BNM