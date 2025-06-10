NCP's decision to join NDA was collective, says Tatkare, dismisses reunion buzz

Pune: NCP state president Sunil Tatkare on Tuesday said it was the party's collective decision to join the BJP-led NDA under the leadership of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and party chief Ajit Pawar.

Speaking to reporters on the occasion of the party's 26th Foundation Day here, Tatkare dismissed speculations about the party's possible reunion with the rival faction led by Sharad Pawar.

Notably, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) is also celebrating its foundation day in Pune.

"...It was not a personal decision. It was a collective decision to join the NDA under the leadership of Ajit dada. I have, on numerous occasions, clarified that since 2014, there were several occasions when the decision to join the alliance was taken by the party (then undivided). We were almost on the edge of joining NDA, but at the last moment, the decision changed," the senior leader said.

He said that in 2023, the party, under the leadership of Ajit Pawar, decided to join the ruling alliance for the welfare of the people.

"We joined the NDA without compromising our secular ideology and ideology of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Phule, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and Shahu Maharaj," Tatkare said.

He clarified that the party's journey will continue under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.

Asked about both factions celebrating their foundation day in Pune, Tatkare said the NCP was founded on June 10, 1999, and the Election Commission of India has given a mandate to both factions of the party, and hence, they have the right to celebrate their foundation day.

The Lok Sabha MP dismissed the buzz about a possible reunion of the factions, saying the NCP had received no such proposal.

In 2019, the undivided NCP and Congress joined hands with the united Shiv Sena and formed the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, which collapsed in June 2022.

In 2023, Ajit Pawar, then in the opposition, walked away with a majority of NCP legislators, joined the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena combine, and became a deputy chief minister.

The rival NCP factions began their respective foundation day celebrations by hoisting party flags in the presence of the party workers.

NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar, Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule and other party workers were present at the time of flag hoisting at the party office in Pune, while Tatkare, Rajya Sabha MP Sunetra Pawar and other leaders were present at the flag hoisting ceremony at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Sports Complex in Balewadi.