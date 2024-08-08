NCP's 'Jan Sanman Yatra' begins; Dy CM Pawar says most proud of his 2024-25 budget

Nashik, Aug 8 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday kicked off his party's 'Jan Sanman Yatra' and said he was embarking on a religious journey since he considered people god and himself as their "jan sevak" (servant of the masses).

The NCP president started the yatra from Dindori here ahead of the assembly polls, which is likely to be held in October.

"I am starting the yatra from today and I feel like I am on a religious journey. For someone committed for the welfare of the people, people are like God. I am not a king, I am a servant of the people and will do everything possible to improve their lives. This yatra is called Jan Sanman Yatra as I have been in politics for 33 years and have presented many people-friendly budgets," he told the gathering.

Taking credit for big ticket projects like the Solapur irrigation scheme, Pune Metro, Kharadi IT Park, Baramati Hi Tech Textile Park etc, Pawar said he was most proud of the 2024-25 budget that he presented in the assembly in July since it had several welfare schemes.

"Through Ladki Bahin Yojana the government is going to empower the mothers and daughters of the state by directly transferring money into their accounts. This will help women stand on their own feet and live with self-respect. I have allotted Rs 46,00 crore for the scheme," he said while attacking the opposition for creating "falsehoods" about it.

These parties want to the shut the scheme since they are anti-women and do not want to see them empowered, Pawar alleged. Under the scheme, women with an annual family income of less than Rs 2.5 lakh will get Rs 1,500 per month as financial aid.

"I signed a file to allocate Rs 6,000 crore for women yesterday itself. We are making efforts that the first instalment of the scheme for July and August will be given on August 17 before Raksha Bandhan (August 19)," he told the gathering.

The state has a budget of Rs 6.5 lakh crore and the state government will ensure there will be no hurdles for this scheme, Pawar said, adding it was his "promise" to the people.

Schemes announced in the 2024-25 budget seek the welfare of women, youth, farmers and marginalised groups and the yatra was to make people aware of the benefits, Pawar said.

He addressed farmers in Dindori, which is the constituency of assembly deputy speaker Narhari Zirwal, and women in a town hall meeting in Devlali. The Deputy CM was accompanied by state NCP chief Sunil Tatkare, state minister Dhananjay Munde and other senior leaders.

Asserting that Maharashtra has among the most successful economies in the country, Pawar said, "My humble contribution has also helped the state in a small way. During the Covid pandemic, I worked day and night without thinking about my health when many were sitting at home in the fear of getting infected." The other highlights of the 2024-25 budget include creation of 25,000 industrial units, which will benefit 30 per cent women and the pink e-rickshaw scheme for self employment and safe travel for women, he added.

"In the first phase of the scheme, 10,000 women across 17 cities will be provided financial assistance for purchasing rickshaws. These schemes will be a game changer in the lives of lakhs of women in Maharashtra. Women must avail benefits of the scheme," the deputy CM said.

Asserting the upcoming assembly poll was about the "mothers and daughters of the state", Pawar exuded confidence of the ruling alliance doing well and added he would travel to villages to listen to people's problems.

He agreed the ban on onion exports caused hardships to people and this was reflected in the reverses the ruling alliance, comprising the NCP, BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, suffered in the Lok Sabha polls.

"We have requested the Centre to life the onion export ban. The state government is committed to working for every segment of society," he said while announcing that a dam will be built in Kikvi to supply drinking water to Nashik.

The opposition parties have no issue for the upcoming polls, the Nationalist Congress Party president claimed.

The NCP's Jan Sanman Yatra will stay in north Maharashtra, of which Nashik is a part, for the next five days. It will cover 11 assembly constituencies in four districts here during this period.