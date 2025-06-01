NCP's Nagaland MLAs join Riu govt: There was unease over work not getting done, admits Ajit Pawar

Pune, Jun 1 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday said seven NCP MLAs in Nagaland joined the ruling party there due to "unease over their work not getting done".

On Saturday, all seven NCP MLAs joined the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) led by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, taking the tally of the ruling party from 25 to 32 in the 60-member Nagaland Assembly.

NCP emerged as the third-largest party in the state in the 2023 assembly elections in the north eastern state, after the NDPP and its ally BJP, which won 12 seats.

After the split in the Nationalist Congress Party in July 2023 following Ajit Pawar joining the then Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra, these seven MLAs had preferred to side with the Deputy CM instead of party founder Sharad Pawar.

Replying to a media query here, Ajit Pawar said, "Two months ago, all the MLAs had met me and complained about their work not getting done there (Nagaland). There was unrest, that is true. These MLAs were feeling uneasy." The seven MLAs are Namri Nchang of Tening, Picto Shohe of Atoizu, Y Mhonbemo Humtsoe of Wokha Town, Y Mankhao Konyak of Mon Town, A Pongshi Phom of Longleng, P Longon of Noklak and S Toiho Yeptho of Suruhoto.

Apart from 32 NDPP and 12 BJP MLAs, the Nagaland assembly has five NPP legislators, two members each of the LJP (Ram Vilas), Naga People’s Front and RPI (Athawale), a JD(U) MLA and four Independents. PTI COR BNM