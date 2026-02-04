NCP's Nashik district president Ravindra Pagar cremated at his native village

Nashik, Feb 4 (PTI) The last rites of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ravindra Pagar were performed at his native village Utrane under Baglan taluka of Nashik district in Maharashtra on Wednesday.

Pagar, who was the NCP's Nashik district president, passed away after a brief illness on late Tuesday night.

He was 64 and is survived by wife, a son and daughter.

State Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, other dignitaries and people from different walks of life were present at the funeral.

Pagar had been the district president of the NCP since 2012 and is credited with the party's growth in Nashik in North Maharashtra. He also worked as the NCP state general secretary.

The politician was a close confidant of late NCP president Ajit Pawar and Bhujbal. He also served as vice-chairman of the Nashik Municipal Education Board.

Pagar, who started his career as a journalist before switching to politics, also had a stint in the Congress where he served as Nashik district presidents of the Youth Congress and the National Students Union of India (NSUI). PTI COR RSY