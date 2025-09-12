NCP’s Suraj Chavan, accused in activist assault case, made special invitee on youth policy panel

Mumbai, Sep 12 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has inducted NCP leader Suraj Chavan, who had allegedly assaulted an activist in Latur a few months ago, as a special invitee member of the committee formed to draft the state’s revised youth policy.

According to a government resolution (GR) issued by the School Education and Sports Department on Thursday, Chavan has been appointed as a “special invitee” along with Dhananjay Thackeray, a recipient of the National Youth Award, and advocate Sangram Shewale, a youth activist.

Chavan holds the position of general secretary in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

The committee was originally set up to review the state’s Youth Policy 2012 and prepare a revised draft. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has already sanctioned a provision of Rs 10 crore for the implementation of programmes under the new youth policy, said officials.

The state government has indicated that the revised policy would focus on skill development, entrepreneurship, sports promotion and youth participation in governance. Officials said the inclusion of members from diverse backgrounds is aimed at making the committee more representative.

Chavan's induction, however, could draw objections, as he had hit the headlines for allegedly hitting an activist during a protest in Latur. At the time, the Opposition had criticised him and demanded action.

In July, Chavan had allegedly thrashed Chhava Sanghatna state president Vijaykumar Ghatge after he threw playing cards on the table in front of NCP state president Sunil Tatkare during his press conference.

Ghatge and other members of his organisation were demanding the resignation of then agriculture minister Manikrao Kokate, also from the NCP, after a viral video purportedly showed him playing ‘rummy’ on his mobile phone during the monsoon session of the state legislature.

Amid criticism by the Opposition, Chavan resigned as the president of NCP’s youth wing. He was subsequently made a general secretary in the party.

The latest GR said that the appointments were made to strengthen the panel with the support of young leaders and activists. The committee is expected to submit its recommendations to the government before the end of this year. PTI ND NR