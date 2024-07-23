NCP(SP) flags water situation in Latur, seeks mandatory rainwater harvesting

Latur (Maha), July 23 (PTI) The NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) has expressed concern about the water storage situation in Latur and demanded that rainwater harvesting be done effectively at all government buildings, private establishments, schools and colleges in the area.

Despite a month and a half of monsoon, water levels in reservoirs, lakes and wells across Latur district have not risen significantly and most borewells in Latur city are dry since March, the party said in a memorandum submitted to additional commissioner Shubham Kyatamwar on Monday.

As the catchment area of Manjara dam, the main water source for the city, too has not received adequate rainfall, there could be water scarcity in the coming days, it said.

Of total 1,062 borewells, only 300 were recharged last year, and rainwater harvesting must be done more effectively, the NCP(SP) said.

The Latur Municipal Corporation should make rainwater harvesting mandatory for borewell owners, residential complexes, buildings, private housing societies, schools, colleges and all corporation-owned buildings, demanded NCP members. PTI COR KRK