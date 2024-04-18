NCP(SP) leader Supriya Sule files nomination from Baramati LS seat

Pune: Three-term Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule on Thursday filed her nomination as the NCP (SP) candidate from Baramati parliamentary constituency in Maharashtra's Pune district.

Advertisment

Amol Kolhe, the NCP (SP) candidate from Shirur Lok Sabha seat in Pune district, also filed his nomination after Sule before the returning officer at the Council Hall here.

Congress leaders Balasaheb Thorat and Vishwajeet Kadam, among others, were present when Sule filed the nomination papers.

Sule, the sitting MP from Baramati and daughter of NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, is pitted against Sunetra Pawar, the wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Ajit Pawar.

Advertisment

Baramati is the pocket borough of Pawars.

Sunetra Pawar, candidate of the NCP led by Ajit Pawar, will also file her nomination on Thursday.

Polling in the Baramati Lok Sabha seat will be held on May 7.