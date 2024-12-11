NCP(SP) MPs could switch their loyalties, hints BJP leader

Mumbai: BJP leader Pravin Darekar on Wednesday hinted that some MPs of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) could cross over to his party if development was their priority.

Advertisment

Many Maha Vikas Aghadi MPs, especially those from the NCP (SP), represent constituencies where the BJP-led alliance won most seats in the assembly elections, he said.

"If development is their priority, with both the central and state governments controlled by the BJP-led alliance, they may consider their political future carefully," Darekar said.

In her reaction, NCP (SP) leader Vidya Chavan dismissed Darekar's claims.

Advertisment

"The Union government led by the BJP is a fragile alliance with leaders like Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu. They live in fear of losing their support, which is why they resort to such tactics (of wooing MPs from Opposition parties)," she said.

"Our MPs are firm and will not betray the coalition," Chavan asserted.