NCR transport body, DTC collaborate to strengthen public transport use

New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) In a bid to enhance last-mile connectivity, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), in coordination with the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), has introduced electric air-conditioned city buses on select routes linked to Namo Bharat stations in Delhi.

The initiative, aimed at improving public transport integration, is currently operational at New Ashok Nagar and Anand Vihar stations of the Delhi section.

Three routes have been identified for the first phase, with one of the services beginning directly from the New Ashok Nagar Namo Bharat station, said a statement.

"Now, the integration of electric buses started under the DEVI (Delhi Electric Vehicle Interchange) Bus Scheme marks another step forward in this direction," it said.

According to the statement, there will be dedicated stopovers at Namo Bharat stations for electric buses, operating from 6.30 am to 11 pm to allow easy access for passengers.

The selected routes include New Ashok Nagar Namo Bharat Station to Anand Vihar ISBT, Anand Vihar ISBT to Ashok Nagar Border and Ashok Nagar Border to Mayur Vihar Phase-3 Paper Market, it read.

This step complements the broader strategy of NCRTC to promote eco-friendly and efficient travel. E-rickshaws and other last-mile services like Rapido are already active at several stations in Ghaziabad, it added.

The addition of electric buses under the DEVI Bus Scheme is expected to encourage more people to shift from private to public transport, the statement said.

Officials said the initiative not only supports sustainable urban mobility but also helps ease traffic congestion and reduce pollution in the region.

Currently, a 55-km stretch of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor, from New Ashok Nagar to Meerut South, is operational with 11 stations. Trial runs are underway on other segments and NCRTC aims to make the entire 82-km corridor fully operational by the end of this year.