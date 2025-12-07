NCR Transport Corp launches campaign for safe escalator use on Namo Bharat corridor

New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) In a bid to enhance commuter safety on the high-speed Namo Bharat corridor, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation has launched a special awareness campaign on the safe use of escalators across its stations, officials said on Sunday.

Under the initiative, teams from the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) and its operations and maintenance partner, DB RRTS India, interacted with commuters at several Namo Bharat stations, as well as with the passengers aboard trains, to spread awareness about basic escalator safety rules and responsible travel behaviour.

In the first phase, the campaign covered high-footfall stations including Anand Vihar, Ghaziabad, and Meerut South to maximise outreach, according to a statement.

During the interactions, commuters were advised to hold the handrail while using escalators, avoid rushing, refrain from mobile phone usage, and use elevators while carrying heavy or bulky luggage.

They were also informed about the location and proper use of emergency stop buttons. Banners and posters highlighting key safety messages were displayed prominently within station premises, it said.

Special emphasis was laid on child safety, with staff sensitising commuters travelling with children about necessary precautions such as holding children's hands firmly, keeping them away from the edges, and preventing them from running or playing on escalators.

NCRTC said commuter safety remains its top priority, and awareness drives like these play a crucial role in strengthening a culture of safe travel and ensuring a secure and reliable experience for all Namo Bharat users.

To further strengthen security, all Namo Bharat stations and trains are equipped with round-the-clock CCTV surveillance monitored from a Central Security Control Centre. Each station also has a dedicated police room for quick coordination with local authorities, while commuter screening at entry points is carried out through multi-zone Door Frame Metal Detectors (DFMDs).

At present, a 55-km stretch between New Ashok Nagar and Meerut South of the 82-km-long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor, covering 11 stations, is operational. The remaining section is expected to be opened to the public soon, the statement said.