NCR Transport Corporation inaugurates solar power plants at Sahibabad, Duhai depots

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) The National Capital Region Transport Corporation on Friday inaugurated two solar power plants, one each at Sahibabad and Duhai depot Regional Rapid Transit System station, that will generate about 10 lakh units of electricity per annum, officials said.

"With a total capacity of 729 kilowatt, the solar power plant established at the Sahibabad station is equipped with 1,620 high-efficiency solar panels. The plant will generate about 10 lakh units of electricity per annum as against the annual consumption of about 7.3 lakh per annum for the auxiliary load of the station," a statement from the NCRTC said.

The power plant was inaugurated by NCRTC managing director Vinay Kumar Singh.

In July, a solar power plant was also established at the RRTS Depot in Duhai with an installed capacity of 585 kilowatt 'peak' (kWp), making this a green depot.

The NCRTC said that the solar power plants are expected to reduce approximately 1,600 tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions per year.

"The reduction is achieved by substituting conventional fossil fuel-based power sources with clean and green solar energy. This transition to solar energy aligns with NCRTC's commitment to reducing its carbon footprint while optimising operational costs," it said.