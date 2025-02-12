NCR Transport Corporation starts power supply to Shatabdi Nagar for Namo Bharat trains

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has started power supply to the Shatabdi Nagar receiving sub-station in Meerut for its corridor, ensuring uninterrupted electricity for Namo Bharat trains and stations as well as Meerut Metro, a statement said on Wednesday.

The NCRTC is setting up five receiving sub-stations (RSSs) along the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor; one each at Sarai Kale Khan, Ghaziabad and Muradnagar; and two are located in Meerut at Shatabdi Nagar and Modipuram, it said.

Shatabdi Nagar is the first operational RSS in the city, while the second is under construction at Modipuram, the statement said.

From RSS, 25 kV electric power is supplied to the overhead equipment (OHE) for train operations, while 33 kV power is distributed to stations through the 33 kV ring main system and auxiliary sub-stations (ASS), it said.

The RSS receives power from distribution companies and transmits it via the 33 kV ring main system to the ASS at each station, ensuring efficient operation of station appliances. The power supply system is designed for high reliability and redundancy. In case of any disruption at one RSS, the adjacent RSS can seamlessly take over the load, ensuring an uninterrupted power supply, it stated.

The Shatabdi Nagar RSS will supply power to several key stations in Meerut, including Shatabdi Nagar, Partapur, Rithani, Brahmpuri, Meerut Central, Bhaisali, Begumpul and MES Colony stations. Currently, the Ghaziabad and Muradnagar RSS units are providing power to the 55-km operational section including 11 stations between New Ashok Nagar and Meerut South.

The Shatabdi Nagar RSS receives power from Uttar Pradesh Power Transmission Corporation Limited (UPPTCL) grid sub-station through 220 kV Extra High Tension (EHT) cables, which further distributes 25 kV power for train operations and 33 kV power for auxiliary and other electrical loads of Namo Bharat stations, it said.

Currently, the trial run of the Meerut Metro is underway between Meerut South and Meerut Central stations. The viaduct construction on the Meerut section has been completed, while track-laying activities along with the installation of Overhead Equipment (OHE) and signalling systems are progressing in the remaining section.