NCR Transport Corporation's managing director inspects Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor

New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) National Capital Region Transport Corporation's managing director Kuldip Narayan on Saturday undertook a comprehensive inspection of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor, according to a statement.

His visit commenced with an inspection of the under-construction section between Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar in Delhi, it said.

Narayan reviewed the progress of the ongoing construction activities, emphasising the importance of timely execution and adherence to safety protocols, it said.

He proceeded to the operational RRTS corridor between Sahibabad and Modinagar North and Duhai Depot to evaluate the operational efficiency and passenger experience. Later, Narayan headed to the Meerut section of the corridor where he closely examined the construction progress and also interacted with the engineers and on ground staff members, it stated.

Currently, a 34-km section between Sahibabad and Modinagar North of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor, comprising eight stations, is operational and construction on the remaining stretches is going on.

The entire 82-km corridor, spanning from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Modipuram in Meerut, is expected to be operational by June 2025, it added