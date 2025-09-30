NCRB report: Odisha tops in assault on women with intent to disrobe; 1,978 cases in 2023

Bhubaneswar, Sep 30 (PTI) Odisha reported the highest number of incidents of assault or use of criminal force on women with intent to disrobe in 2023, registering 1,978 cases under IPC Section 354B, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 1,750, according to the latest report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

The state also recorded the second-highest number of cases of assault on women with an intent to outrage their modesty.

While Rajasthan topped the list with 6,758 cases under Section 354 of IPC in 2023, Odisha came second with 5,937 such incidents, NCRB data said.

In terms of crime rate per lakh population, Odisha ranked first with 25.8 per cent, followed by Rajasthan at 17.1 per cent.

According to the report, the total number of crime cases registered under different sections of IPC and other laws increased to 1,99,954 in 2023 from 1,78,190 in 2022.

Crimes against women rose to 25,914 in 2023 from 23,648 in the previous year, while offences against children increased to 8,577 from 8,240 during the same period, the report added.

Odisha also topped in registration of disproportionate assets (DA) cases with 85, followed by Karnataka, where 84 such cases were registered in 2023.

The state, however, witnessed a sharp decline in murder and rape cases in 2023 in compared to the previous year.

While 1,379 murder and 1,464 rape cases were registered in different police stations in 2022, the numbers declined to 1,362 and 1,195, respectively, in 2023.

The total number of cognisable IPC crime cases increased to 1,70,022 in 2023 from 1,43,414 in 2022, the report said. PTI BBM BBM MNB