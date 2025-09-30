NCRB's 2023 data: 21,803 killed in rail accidents

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) As many as 21,803 people were killed in 24,678 railway accidents in the country in 2023 with Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh reporting the highest fatalities, according to a report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

In 2023, among all railway accidents, there were 56 cases due to fault of driver while 43 train accidents took place due to mechanical defects like poor design, track faults, bridge or tunnel collapse.

The analysis of classification of railway accidents revealed that incidents of 'fall from trains or collision with people at track' constituted majority of railway accidents (74.9 per cent) (18,480 out of 24,678) while a total of 15,878 people died due to either 'fall from trains or collision of trains with people at tracks', accounting for 72.8 per cent of total deaths in railway accidents, the NCRB report said.

Maharashtra has reported the majority of such cases, accounting for 29.8 per cent (5,507 cases) of total cases of 'fall from train or collision of trains with people at track'.

A total of 24,678 cases of railway accidents were reported, showing an increase of 6.7 per cent during 2023 over 2022 (23,139). The railways accidents caused injuries to 3,014 people and 21,803 deaths in 2023, the NCRB report said.

Maximum railway accidents were reported in Maharashtra accounting for 22.5 per cent (5,559 cases) followed by Uttar Pradesh (13 per cent, 3,212 cases).

These two states also reported highest fatalities in railways accidents, accounting for 15.8 per cent (3,445 deaths) in Maharashtra and 14.4 per cent (3,149 deaths) in Uttar Pradesh.

A total of 2,115 out of 3,014 people injured in railways accidents were reported in Maharashtra alone in 2023.

Most of railway accidents (3,771 cases) have taken place during 6 pm to 9 pm, accounting for 15.3 per cent of total railway accidents. Fifteen per cent (3,693 cases) railways accidents were reported during 9 AM to 12 noon.

The railway accidents causes include fault of driver, sabotage, signalmen's error, mechanical failure and other causes, the NCRB report said.

Maximum railway crossing accidents were reported in Uttar Pradesh accounting for 41.3 per cent (1,025 out of 2,483 cases) followed by West Bengal (32.4 per cent) (805 cases) and Madhya Pradesh (15.1 per cent) (375 cases).

Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh have reported highest fatalities in railway crossing accidents, accounting for 44.9 per cent (1,007 out of 2,242 deaths), 25.9 per cent (581 deaths) and 16.7 per cent (375 deaths) respectively in 2023. PTI ACB ZMN