NCRTC announces winners of Namo Bharat short film contest

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) on Tuesday announced the winners of the Namo Bharat Short Film-Making Competition, aimed at showcasing India's first regional rail system through the lens of young filmmakers.

The contest, launched in December 2024, invited entries from college students, independent filmmakers and aspiring content creators across the country. "Participants were encouraged to treat Namo Bharat trains and stations as part of the story's environment, not just the subject," a statement from NCRTC said.

Over 80 story submissions were received from across states, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra.

"Of these, 30 eligible teams were shortlisted and invited to shoot at select Namo Bharat stations and onboard trainsets," it added.

An independent jury reviewed the final films for storytelling, originality and effective integration of infrastructure. "Cash prizes of Rs 1.5 lakh, Rs 1 lakh and Rs 50,000 were awarded to the top three winners," it stated.

Select entries may also be featured on the corporation's digital platforms to give greater visibility to the filmmakers, it read.

"This initiative aims to strengthen public engagement and deepen the cultural association with Namo Bharat," the statement added.