NCRTC begins Meerut Metro trial runs

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) on Sunday began the trial runs of the Meerut Metro trains, an official statement said.

During this trial process, the trains were tested at different speeds from Meerut South to just before Meerut Central Station, it said.

The trial run involves testing the trains' tracks and traction. Initially, the trains are operated manually under the train control management system (TCMS). The train was moved at a very slow speed from Meerut South Station to just before the underground section of Meerut Central and then returned with increased speed, the statement said.

The trains are being tested at speeds ranging from 40 km/h to their designed speed of 135 km/h. This testing process will continue until the metro is fully operational, it said.

During the trial run, various types of tests are conducted as per international standards to ensure passenger safety. These include weight testing with sandbags and safety checks under dynamic conditions, it stated.

Additionally, the riding comfort for passengers is evaluated by running the trains on various curves along the corridor. Tests are also conducted to verify the train's integrated performance with subsystems such as signaling, platform screen doors (PSD), and the overhead supply system, the statement said.

Twelve three-coach trainsets for Meerut Metro have been manufactured at a plant in Savli, Gujarat, out of which ten have already arrived at the Duhai depot. The design of the Meerut Metro prioritises maximum comfort, safety, and security for passengers, it said.

The trains are air-conditioned and feature ergonomically designed 2x2 transverse and longitudinal seating arrangements, luggage racks, grab handles, USB charging facilities, and other necessary amenities for passengers, it stated.

For the first time in India, a local metro in Meerut will operate on the infrastructure of the semi-high-speed Namo Bharat trains. The Meerut Metro corridor is 23 kilometers long, with 18 kilometers elevated and five kilometers underground. Thirteen stations, including three underground ones, are being constructed.

Both Namo Bharat and Meerut Metro services will be available at Meerut South, Shatabdi Nagar, Begumpul, and Modipuram stations. Meerut Central, Bhainsali, and Begumpul will be underground stations, while the rest will be elevated, it said, adding that all Meerut Metro stations have taken shape, with civil construction nearing completion. PTI NIT NB NB