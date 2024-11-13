NCRTC begins power supply to Anand Vihar, New Ashok Nagar Namo Bharat stations

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) The NCR Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has taken another step towards operationalising a new section by successfully initiating power supply to the Anand Vihar and New Ashok Nagar Namo Bharat stations, bringing commuters one step closer to a fully functional service, an official statement said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The trial runs on the new section from New Ashok Nagar to Sahibabad in Delhi is going on seamlessly.

The Anand Vihar and New Ashok Nagar stations are being prepared for operations with their auxiliary sub-stations (ASS) now energised to a capacity of 33 kV, providing power to the stations' electrical systems, AFC systems and other technical operations, the statement said.

A 33 kV power cable line has been laid from the Ghaziabad receiving sub station (RSS) to the Anand Vihar and New Ashok Nagar stations via RRTS viaduct and tunnels. After successful energisation, power supply has now been established at these stations, it stated.

Advertisment

Power supply to the Delhi section from the Ghaziabad RSS is a temporary provision till the construction of Sarai Kale Khan RSS, which is in the final stages of construction, is completed. The Sarai Kale Khan RSS will receive power from the grids of Delhi Transco Limited and the Gas Turbine Power Station (GTPS) located at IP Estate.

The ASS room at Sarai Kale Khan, the largest station in the Delhi section, is completed and is in the process of energisation, the statement said.

Electric power is supplied to stations through RSS and ASS. RSS receives power from distribution companies and transmits it to the ASS at each station thus, supporting station operations. Auxiliary power for traction and station operations is provided through RSS to run the trains, it said.

Advertisment

Five RSSs are being constructed along the RRTS corridor from Delhi to Meerut. Of these, the RSS at Ghaziabad, Muradnagar and Shatabdi Nagar (Meerut) are completed and Sarai Kale Khan RSS is expected to be completed soon.

The fifth RSS is currently under construction at Modipuram (Meerut) and will be completed and operational by the targeted timeline, the statement said.

The NCRTC has an agreement with Power Transmission Corporations in both Delhi and Uttar Pradesh for power supply in the RRTS corridor. The grid substations provide 220 kV power to NCRTC's receiving substations at Ghaziabad, Muradnagar and Shatabdi Nagar. These substations distribute 25 kV power for train operations and 33 kV power for all other station needs via the ASS at RRTS stations, it stated.

Advertisment

ASSs are being constructed to supply power to all stations along the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor, including the Meerut Metro, with power being supplied from the nearest designated receiving substations, it added. PTI NIT NIT KSS KSS