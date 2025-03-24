NCRTC begins trial runs of Namo Bharat trains between Meerut South, Meerut Central

New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) The NCRTC on Monday began trial runs of Namo Bharat trains between Meerut South and Meerut Central, covering four intermediate stations.

The trains are being tested at speeds up to 120 kilometres per hour, according to the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC).

The trials also include comprehensive tests for weight, safety and system checks, it said.

The NCRTC shared a video showing how it will ensure smooth integration with signalling systems, platform screen doors and traction.

Trial runs are already underway on a six-kilometre stretch between Meerut South and Shatabdi Nagar.

The NCRTC also said a local metro service will operate on Namo Bharat infrastructure for the first time.

Part of the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), the Meerut Metro will cover 13 stations along a 23-kilometre stretch. The entire project is expected to become operational by the end of June, the NCRTC added.