NCRTC builds 2 ponds for rainwater harvesting at Duhai Depot

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) NCR Transport Corporation has built two ponds for rainwater harvesting at Duhai Depot with a capacity to store over 66 lakh litres of rainwater, a statement said on Thursday.

These ponds will collect the excess water from the harvesting pits, allowing it to be absorbed into the ground. The ponds at the depot in Duhai have areas of 1,160 square metres and 663 square metres, respectively.

Designed to capture rainwater, these ponds are connected to a drainage system that channels run-off directly into them. With depths ranging from four to five metres, the bottom of these ponds are equipped with rainwater harvesting pits, enabling the collected water to percolate into the ground, it said.

One pond contains four harvesting pits, while the other has three. Each circular pit is 1.2 metres deep and 2.5 metres in diameter. Three-layer filters have been installed in these pits to ensure the water is free of impurities before it reaches the ground. Additionally, the rainwater harvested in these ponds will also be used to irrigate plants at the depot.

Earlier, 20 rainwater harvesting pits were constructed at the depot, which became operational even before the depot was completed. With the addition of the two large ponds, rainwater will be better managed and absorbed into the ground, the statement said.

More than 950 rainwater harvesting pits are being constructed along the 82 km stretch of the Namo Bharat corridor, which extends from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Modipuram in Meerut. The work on these pits is in its final stages and it is expected that millions of cubic metres of groundwater will be recharged through them, it said.

The corridor's 70 km elevated section, which passes through Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut, and the remaining underground section, will feature 25 stations. Of these, 21 will be located in the elevated section and 4 in the underground section. Rainwater harvesting pits are being installed in the viaducts, elevated stations, and depots.

In the elevated part of the corridor, the rainwater harvesting pits are being placed in the road divider section beneath the viaduct spans. Additionally, two pits are being constructed at each entry and exit gate of the stations, it stated.

Two depots will manage the maintenance and operation of trains along the corridor. The first depot, located in Duhai, has already been equipped with the required rainwater harvesting pits. The second depot is being developed in Modipuram, Meerut.

At present, Namo Bharat trains are operational along a 55 km section of the corridor, stretching from New Ashok Nagar to Meerut South which includes 11 stations. PTI NIT AS AS