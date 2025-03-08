NCRTC celebrates Women's Day, women employees, passengers take part in several activities

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) The NCRTC on Saturday organised various activities across the Namo Bharat Corridor and its headquarters to celebrate International Women's Day, an official statement said.

The women coaches of Namo Bharat trains was decorated with balloons, creating a festive atmosphere, it said.

Women passengers took part in quiz games, with winners receiving gifts from NCRTC and chocolates were also distributed, it stated.

Meanwhile, women employees operating the Namo Bharat trains marked the day by cutting a cake at the Crew Control Centre in Sahibabad, it added.

The celebrations included a poster-making competition on gender equality and a 'Master Chef of NCRTC' contest, it read.

Through these initiatives, NCRTC aimed to honour and appreciate the role of women while encouraging meaningful conversations on gender equality, it added. PTI SHB NB NB