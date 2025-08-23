NCRTC conducts fire emergency mock drill on Namo Bharat train

New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) on Saturday carried out a mock drill near the Sarai Kale Khan station to test the preparedness for fire-related emergency on board a Namo Bharat train.

The exercise simulated a real-life situation in which passengers had to be evacuated after a fire incident. Under the drill, commuters were guided along the viaduct walkway to reach the station safely, according to a statement.

It said the exercise involved coordination between the train operations team, the quick response team, the District Disaster Management Authority, civil defence volunteers, local police, CATs ambulance services, health department and the fire brigade.

The drill also tested the use of the emergency tripping switch, which disconnects power supply to allow safe evacuation in case of fire, the statement said.

According to NCRTC, such exercises are conducted regularly to strengthen inter-agency coordination and ensure efficient rescue and relief measures during emergencies.

All Namo Bharat stations are equipped with platform screen doors, CCTV surveillance, security checks at entry points and first-aid facilities, it said.

The frontline staff, including train operators and attendants, are trained in first-aid, while nearby hospitals along the corridor have been linked for immediate medical support, the NCRTC said.

The NCRTC remains committed to passenger safety and will continue to refine protocols through regular mock drills, it added. PTI SHB ARI