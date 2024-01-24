NCRTC conducts skill development training programme for farmers in Ghaziabad and Meerut

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) The NCRTC is conducting another skill development training programme for the farmers in Ghaziabad and Meerut aimed at imparting knowledge of contemporary agricultural techniques, officials on Wednesday said.

A group of agricultural specialists is delivering training sessions to the farmers in these regions, focusing on modern farming practices.

This initiative spearheaded by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) and started in August 2023 signifies a crucial stride in advancing skill development and providing training on cutting-edge agricultural technologies for the farmers, they said.

In the second phase of the training programme, currently underway, the agricultural specialists are conducting skill development sessions for the farmers in Anjuli Soharka, Kayasth Gavadi, Mujakipur Shopura and Dindla villages in Meerut, the officials said.

The training focused on imparting modern agricultural techniques with active participation from women farmers in these sessions, they added.

Over the next three months, a comprehensive series of over 100 training sessions is scheduled to be conducted for more than 1,500 farmers across 50 villages. The skill development programme aims to benefit the farmers situated near the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor, the officials said.

In the initial phase of this initiative, more than 1,500 farmers from over 50 villages in Ghaziabad and Meerut districts have already undergone training in modern agricultural practices, they added.

The officials said the NCRTC is also establishing a modern farming demonstration centre at the RRTS depot in Duhai.

This centre will feature poly houses showcasing modern farming techniques, particularly those based on hydroponics technology, they added.

The farmers visiting the centre will receive valuable information on innovative farming methods. The aim is not only to enhance the quality of agricultural produce but also to align with the government policies that seek to boost the farmers' income through the adoption of advanced technologies, the officials said.

These skill development and training programmes are being organised under the corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme of the NCRTC. They cover training in modern agricultural techniques such as agricultural science, hydroponics and protected agriculture skills, they added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the priority section of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor between Sahibabad to Duhai in October 2023 and flagged off the first Namo Bharat train.

Furthermore, the additional 25 km section from Duhai to Meerut South station is undergoing trial runs for Namo Bharat trains. Soon, these trains will be operational in this section, making a 42 km stretch available for the passengers from Sahibabad to Meerut South, the officials said.

The goal is to operationalise the entire corridor from Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan to Modi Puram in Meerut by June 2025, they added. PTI NIT AS AS