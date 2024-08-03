NCRTC gets awarded for making positive environmental impact through RRTS corridor

New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has been conferred with 14th Platinum Global Sustainability Award-2024 for its RRTS Project, a statement said on Saturday.

This accolade, presented by the Energy and Environment Foundation (EEF), was part of the 15th World Renewable Energy Technology Congress, held at New Delhi on Friday, it said.

The congress focused on the theme: “Renewable Energy, Energy Efficiency and Sustainable Solutions for a Green Economy.” NCRTC managing director Shalabh Goel said in the statement, “This award acknowledges our contribution and commitment to making a positive environmental impact through the first of its kind project, RRTS.

The eco-friendly Namo Bharat trains are significantly enhancing the quality of life in the NCR by offering a faster, more convenient, reliable, and comfortable regional commute, it said.

Projects like RRTS are strategic intervention of governments as a long-term solution to deal with persistent issues like air pollution and congestion, it said.

By maximising the use of renewable energy and implementing energy-efficient equipment and systems in RRTS, the NCRTC is leading the way in adopting environment friendly practices, it stated.

The Namo Bharat train heralds a new era of sustainable transportation in the National Capital Region (NCR), powered by electric traction and engineered for eco-friendliness. Due to reduced friction from steel-to-steel rolling contact, it consumes only 1/5th of the fossil fuel compared to road vehicles, the statement said The NCRTC has taken a number of initiatives towards making RRTS an eco-friendly transit solution, including embracing renewable energy by extensively adopting solar power across the corridor aiming for an 11 MWp capacity, the statement said.

The corporation also aims for the highest rating of IGBC certification for all RRTS stations, depots, and buildings, it is making extensive efforts for rainwater harvesting across the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor, with over 900 rainwater harvesting pits being developed to maximise water recharge, it said.