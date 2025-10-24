NCRTC gets 'platinum' green certification for Anand Vihar Namo Bharat station

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has received the "platinum rating" for its Anand Vihar Namo Bharat underground station.

This is a recognition of the NCRTC's commitment to sustainable and environment-friendly construction practices, it said in a statement.

According to the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), "platinum rating" is the highest green certification awarded to projects that demonstrate excellence in sustainability, energy efficiency and environmental performance.

All major components of the Namo Bharat project including -- stations, depots, receiving substations and other facilities have been registered with the IGBC. This aligns with NCRTC's broader vision of promoting green and sustainable urban transport infrastructure, the statement said.

The certification was granted after an evaluation across six environmental parameters -- site selection and planning, water efficiency, energy efficiency, material conservation, indoor environment and comfort and innovation in design and construction, it said.

NCRTC said the Anand Vihar station adopted several eco-friendly measures such as low-carbon construction techniques, energy-efficient systems, and rainwater harvesting. Landscaping work under the Namo Bharat viaduct also helps reduce the project’s overall carbon footprint during both construction and operations.

The corporation aims to meet about 70 per cent of its total energy requirement through renewable sources. Under its solar policy, the corporation targets the generation of 15 MW peak solar power across station and depot rooftops, of which 4.7 MW has already been commissioned. Work is also underway to increase the use of renewable energy for train traction.

Established in 2001, the IGBC is an autonomous body under the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) that promotes green building practices and certifies offices, factories, buildings and mass rapid transit systems.

It added that the recognition underscores the NCRTC's focus on developing sustainable urban transport systems and adopting international best practices in environmental conservation.