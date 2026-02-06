NCRTC holds stakeholder meet on intelligent transit system under PM e-Bus Sewa Scheme

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) on Friday organised a stakeholder consultation meeting on the Intelligent Transit Management System (ITMS) project under the PM e-Bus Sewa Scheme at its corporate office here.

Addressing the gathering, NCRTC Managing Director Shalabh Goel outlined the project's vision and implementation approach, stressing the role of technology in making urban transport more efficient, transparent and commuter-friendly, according to a statement.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has nominated NCRTC as the project implementing agency for the ITMS, which will serve as a unified digital backbone for electric bus operations across the country, he said.

The project includes the development of a comprehensive ITMS platform, setting up of a central visualisation centre, a pan-India rollout across more than 100 cities covering around 10,000 buses, and operations and maintenance of the system for 10 years, he said.

Goel said that NCRTC has built significant technological expertise through the implementation of India's first Namo Bharat corridor between Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut, where several technology-driven solutions were introduced.

He added that the initiative aligns with NCRTC's broader vision of promoting sustainable and integrated public transport, with seamless multi-modal connectivity to improve accessibility and travel experience for commuters.

Key components of the ITMS include contract management, automatic vehicle location, fare collection, passenger information, incident management, commuter mobile applications, crew management systems and a dedicated project website, the official said.

The meeting saw participation from several leading industry players, who shared inputs on project scope, system design and execution framework, officials said, describing the discussions as constructive and collaborative, it stated.