NCRTC hosts photography exhibition by neurodiverse youth at Namo Bharat station

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), in collaboration with the Know Disability Organisation, has organised a photography exhibition titled "Sitaare Namo Bharat Mein" at the Sarai Kale Khan Namo Bharat station, showcasing the work of young neurodiverse photographers.

The exhibition, launched on World Photography Day, will remain open to visitors till September 6, the Corporation said.

According to the NCRTC, the participating photographers include youth affected by conditions such as ADHD, who are learning the art of photography with support from the Know Disability Organisation.

"The young photographers have captured portraits of people experiencing similar challenges and expressed their perspective through the lens," the Corporation said.

Some of the photographs on display carry titles such as "More than my Label", "Open Secret" and "An Idea was Born", reflecting the photographers' journeys and emotions. PTI SHB AMJ AMJ