NCRTC installing environmental control systems in underground RRTS stations

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) The NCRTC is installing environmental control systems on the RRTS corridor for temperature regulation and circulation of fresh air in its underground stations, according to a statement.

This system will meet the cooling and ventilation requirements of the four underground stations of the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), it said.

These stations -- Anand Vihar in Delhi, and Meerut Central, Bhaisali, and Begumpul in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut -- are being constructed at depths ranging between eight and 23 metres, the statement issued on Thursday said.

"This environmental control systems (ECS) features state-of-the-art, energy-efficient air handling units (AHUs) designed to meet high air quality standards," it said.

"It includes electronically commutated motors that minimise energy loss and ensure reliable performance, enhancing overall energy efficiency," the statement said and added that strategically placed Ultraviolet-C lights will combat airborne infections.

The NCRTC has planned efficient water-cooled chillers having high-performance capability to provide optimum comfortable temperature and freshness inside the stations, it said.

These will also maintain the humidity level in the stations, ensuring a comfortable ambiance for commuters, the statement said. Sensors are installed at station public areas to monitor CO2 levels.

Currently, a 34-km section between Sahibabad and Modinagar North, with eight elevated stations of India's first RRTS corridor, is operational.