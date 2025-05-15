NCRTC installs 200-tonne steel span on Barapullah flyover for Namo Bharat corridor

New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has installed a 200-tonne special steel span with four girders on the Barapullah flyover to connect Sarai Kale Khan station with the upcoming Jangpura stabling yard on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor.

"The installation was completed safely with the support of the administration, Public Works Department and Delhi Traffic Police," NCRTC said in a statement.

The Jangpura stabling yard, located near Sarai Kale Khan station, is being developed to house Namo Bharat trains. A viaduct is under construction to link the two locations, it stated.

"Typically, viaduct pillars are placed 34 metres apart, but special steel spans are used where this is not feasible due to existing structures like rivers, bridges, railway lines, or expressways," the corporation said.

"At this particular site, the Namo Bharat corridor crosses both a drain and the Barapullah flyover. To address these constraints, a special steel span with four girders has been installed," NCRTC said.

Each girder measures 40 metres in length and weighs 50 tonnes. According to NCRTC, a two-stage lifting method involving three high-capacity cranes was used to place the girders.

"Due to the complex site conditions, the girders were first lifted and placed on the road built over the Barapullah flyover using two cranes. They were then positioned on the designated pillars with the help of cranes stationed on either side of the flyover," NCRTC explained.

As a safety measure, the power supply from a 220 kV high-tension line passing over the site was managed in coordination with Delhi Transco Limited, the statement said.

The steel spans, consisting of structural steel beams, are manufactured in segments at a factory and transported to the site at night to avoid traffic issues.

"These parts are assembled on-site using a special process. Their design is tailored to meet specific construction and operational needs," NCRTC stated.

Trial runs on the 4.5-km Delhi section between Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar began on April 13. Currently, Namo Bharat trains operate on 11 stations across the 55-km stretch from New Ashok Nagar to Meerut South. The entire corridor is expected to be fully operational by 2025.