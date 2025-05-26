NCRTC installs rooftop solar power plant at Meerut South Namo Bharat Station

New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) In a significant step towards promoting clean and green energy, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has installed a rooftop solar power plant at the Meerut South Namo Bharat Station.

According to a statement, the newly commissioned plant has a capacity of 717 kilowatt-peak (kWp) and is part of the NCRTC's larger plan to transform its infrastructure, including stations, depots, and sub-stations, into hubs of solar power generation, aimed at reducing the overall carbon footprint.

The solar plant consists of 1,304 panels, each with a capacity of 550 Watt-peak. It is expected to generate around 8.15 lakh units of solar energy annually, translating to a reduction of approximately 750 tonnes of carbon emissions every year, the statement said.

This installation adds to the existing solar infrastructure at several Namo Bharat stations and facilities, including Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai and the Duhai Depot, as well as receiving sub-stations at Ghaziabad and Muradnagar, it said.

The rooftop plant at Ghaziabad Station currently holds the highest capacity among the installations, with a generation potential of up to 1 MW (965 kWp), the statement said.

With the addition of the Meerut South plant, the total in-house solar power capacity across the operational stretch now stands at around 4.7 MWp, it said.

These solar units are contributing to a projected annual reduction of more than 4,900 tonnes of carbon emissions. The NCRTC has set a target to generate 11 MW of solar power along the entire 82-km Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor, the statement said.

Efforts under the NCRTC's solar policy align with the National Solar Mission and are designed to increase the share of renewable energy in operations, it stated.

The initiative also supports the goal of making stations carbon neutral, with Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai and Meerut South stations now meeting their auxiliary power requirements through solar energy, the statement said.

The other eco-friendly measures implemented by the NCRTC include rainwater harvesting systems, sewage treatment plants, LED lighting, natural lighting provisions and green landscaping across its premises, it said.

In addition to renewable energy initiatives, the Namo Bharat trains are equipped with regenerative braking systems that convert kinetic energy into electricity during braking, the statement said.

This not only conserves energy but also helps reduce wear and tear on train components, ultimately lowering maintenance costs, it said.

Currently, an operational stretch of 55 km between New Ashok Nagar and Meerut South, covering 11 stations, is in service. The trial runs are underway on the remaining sections of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor.