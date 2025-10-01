NCRTC introduces drone-based monitoring on Namo Bharat corridor

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has introduced drone-based monitoring of overhead equipment on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor, a step aimed at strengthening maintenance practices and ensuring smoother train operations.

The inspections will be carried out by DB RRTS Operations India Pvt Ltd, the operations and maintenance partner for the corridor, the NCRTC said in a statement.

Equipped with high-resolution cameras, thermal sensors and AI-powered analytics, the drones will help in precise and non-intrusive inspections of overhead lines, it stated.

"They will detect early signs of stress such as loose fittings, insulation problems or hotspots," the corporation said.

It said the move will reduce reliance on manual checks, enhance asset health monitoring and help avoid service disruptions.

Earlier, manual OHE inspections were manpower-intensive and often required temporary blocks or shutdowns of services, leading to possible delays, as per statement.

The shift to drone-enabled, data-driven checks is expected to improve reliability, safety and efficiency of Namo Bharat operations, it said.

"This launch strengthens the safety and reliability of Namo Bharat services. By enabling predictive and technology-driven maintenance, it ensures uninterrupted and dependable journeys for commuters," NCRTC Managing Director Shalabh Goel said.

The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor is the country's first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS). Trains are designed to run at 180 kmph, with a maximum operational speed of 160 kmph, making Namo Bharat India's fastest regional rail, NCRTC added. PTI SHB RT RT