NCRTC introduces drone-based OHE monitoring on Namo Bharat corridor

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has introduced drone-based monitoring of overhead equipment (OHE) on the Delhi–Ghaziabad–Meerut Namo Bharat corridor, aimed at strengthening safety and improving efficiency in maintenance practices.

The inspections will be carried out by DB RRTS Operations India Pvt. Ltd., the operations and maintenance partner for the corridor, according to a statement.

It stated that the drones are equipped with high-resolution cameras, thermal sensors and analytics tools that help detect issues such as loose fittings, insulation problems and hotspots in overhead lines. The system allows early identification of potential faults, reduces dependence on manual checks and avoids live-line contact.

Earlier, OHE inspections were conducted manually, requiring significant manpower and often leading to temporary service disruptions. The shift to drone-enabled monitoring is expected to make maintenance more predictive, data-driven and efficient, it added.

"This drone-based OHE monitoring system will further strengthen the safety and reliability of Namo Bharat services. By enabling predictive and technology-driven maintenance, it ensures uninterrupted and dependable journeys for commuters," NCRTC Managing Director Shalabh Goel said.

The Namo Bharat corridor, with trains designed for a speed of 180 kmph and maximum operational speed of 160 kmph, is India's fastest regional rail system. It is also the first in the world to adopt ETCS Hybrid Level 3 signalling over an LTE backbone.