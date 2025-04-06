NCRTC introduces new feature in Namo Bharat App for seamless, end-to-end commute

New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI) The NCRTC has introduced a new feature called the Journey Planner in the Namo Bharat App to make travel more convenient for commuters, a statement issued on Sunday said.

This feature allows users to plan their complete journey across the Namo Bharat and Metro networks, choose the most suitable travel route and complete booking and payment on a single digital platform, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) said in a statement.

The Journey Planner feature enables commuters to plan their entire trip within the app itself. It suggests efficient routes between the selected start and end stations, offering details like the fastest travel options, estimated journey time and recommended interchanges, the statement said.

This includes suggestions across Namo Bharat, Delhi Metro and first and last-mile connectivity options, it stated.

It also has the feature to book tickets for both Namo Bharat and Delhi Metro through one platform and commuters no longer need to switch between different apps for separate bookings, the statement read.

The feature reduces the need for separate bookings, minimizes waiting time and improves the overall commuting experience with intelligent route planning, the NCRTC said.

Additionally, the Journey Planner in Namo Bharat App also includes other commuter-friendly features such as Live Train Tracking and Live Parking Status, it mentioned.

The Live Train Tracking feature offers real-time updates on the train's status, distance from the next station and estimated arrival time within a 30-minute window. This helps the commuters plan their trips more effectively, it stated.

The Live Parking Status feature provides real-time information about parking availability at Namo Bharat stations. Commuters can check parking space availability before arriving at the station, the NCRTC said.

The app also includes additional tools such as last-mile connectivity options like feeder buses, bikes, autos and cab services, it added.