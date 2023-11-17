NCRTC introduces single-tap ticketing feature for Namo Bharat commuters

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) In a first-of-a-kind initiative, the NCRTC has introduced a feature through which Namo Bharat train commuters can book a QR code-based ticket with a "single tap" on screen using its mobile application, officials said on Friday.

This feature allows commuters to generate a QR code swiftly via the 'RRTS Connect' app from anywhere within 300 metres of any RRTS station, with just one tap on the phone screen, without bothering about a destination, saving them time and effort to book tickets in advance, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) said in a statement.

The 17-km priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor between Sahibabad and Duhai Depot was opened for passengers on October 21.

The trains plying on the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor are known as 'Namo Bharat'.

"In a first-of-a-kind initiative, the NCRTC has introduced a single-tap ticketing feature to commute in Namo Bharat trains through the 'RRTS Connect' Mobile App," the transport corporation said. "This is the first time in the world that such a ticketing feature is being provided in any public transport system," the NCRTC claimed.

"In today’s day and age, time is scarce and people are so busy that their schedule sometimes doesn’t allow them to plan a journey in advance. In line with NCRTC's efforts to ensure a seamless and hassle-free travel experience, this initiative lets commuters travel with spontaneity and allows flexibility in changing destinations during the journey," it added.

This innovative one-tap booking feature makes the ticketing process fast and convenient for commuters. It eliminates the hassle of buying tickets or going through the whole process of generating a digital QR code by selecting the origin and destination. Generally, any such app requires selecting an origin and a destination (stations) at the start of a journey, thereby limiting the flexibility of changing destination during the journey, the NCRTC said.

According to the corporation, to avail of this feature, commuters need to download the 'RRTS Connect' mobile application and ensure a few prerequisites.

Users need to link their e-wallet to the mobile application and the e-wallet should have a minimum balance. After this, the location service of the phone needs to be enabled while using this app. This setup is a one-time process which will enable single-tap ticket booking for all future Namo Bharat journeys, officials said.

Once the process is completed, a QR code is generated enabling the commuter to board the train from an origin station. At the destination station, once the commuter exits by scanning the QR code, the fare is deducted accordingly, they said.

For the convenience of commuters, the NCRTC is providing various ticketing options like digital QR code-based tickets through the NCRTC mobile application, ‘RRTS Connect’ by ‘one-tap’ or origin-destination selection, paper QR code-based tickets which can be generated via ticket vending machines (TVMs) or bought from UPI-enabled ticket vending machines, it said.

The priority corridor of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS has five stations -- Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai and Duhai Depot. The entire corridor is targeted to be operational by June 2025. PTI KND RPA