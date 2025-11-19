NCRTC invites bids for indoor, in-train advertising rights on Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) The National Capital Region Transport Corporation has invited bids to appoint a licensee for indoor and in-train advertising rights along the Delhi–Meerut Namo Bharat corridor, officials said on Wednesday.

The tender covers around 1,800 square metres of indoor advertising space across major stations, including Sarai Kale Khan, Anand Vihar, Ghaziabad, Modinagar North and South, Meerut Central, Begumpul, and Modipuram, according to a statement.

Additional digital display areas have also been earmarked at Sarai Kale Khan, Anand Vihar, and Ghaziabad stations.

The license will also extend to in-train advertising across 16 Namo Bharat trains and nine Meerut Metro trainsets, officials said, adding that brands will be able to choose from multiple formats, such as fixed panels, digital screens, overhead grab handles, seat headrests, glass panels, and luggage racks.

The license period for the advertising contract will be 10 years. Details on eligibility and submission timelines are available on the NCRTC website, they said.

The 82-kilometre Delhi–Meerut corridor passes through densely populated pockets of Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Meerut, and the alignment has been designed “with a strong focus on multi-modal integration, with stations like Anand Vihar and Sarai Kale Khan providing seamless connectivity with the Delhi Metro, Indian Railways, ISBT, and city buses”, it stated.

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation is also "introducing a first-of-its-kind arrangement" in which Meerut Metro services will run on the same infrastructure as the Namo Bharat, expanding the commuter base further, officials said.

Stations such as Begumpul, located in the heart of Meerut's market area, will serve both systems and offer prime advertising potential, they said.

Since its launch in October 2023, the Namo Bharat corridor has recorded about 1.88 crore passenger journeys, with ridership continuing to rise ahead of full operations across the entire stretch, the statement said. PTI SHB PRK PRK