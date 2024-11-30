NCRTC launches assistive aids distribution drive for differently-abled passengers

New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has launched an assistive aids distribution drive for differently-abled passengers, aiming to improve their mobility, accessibility and independence, helping them to navigate daily life with greater ease, a statement said on Saturday.

Around 130 people residing nearby Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor have received the devices -- smart cane, hearing aids and crutches -- on Saturday, said a senior NCRTC official, adding the identification of others is underway and they will also get it.

This is the first drive of distribution of assistive aids to differently abled. Similar initiatives will be organised in future, the statement said.

These assistive devices were thoughtfully selected through a survey by the team of disability experts to meet individual requirements, ensuring the most suitable support for these beneficiaries, it said.

This initiative not only supports mobility and accessibility but also plays a crucial role in the empowerment and employability of differently-abled individuals, the statement said.

With improved access to transportation, daily activities and workspaces, differently-abled individuals can pursue job opportunities that may have previously been inaccessible, it said.

Empowered with tools to navigate their environment with confidence, these individuals can realise their potential and participate fully in economic and social activities, the statement said.

The NCRTC has been committed to make RRTS stations and Namo Bharat train services universally accessible. This initiative marks a significant step toward this goal. These assistive aids will improve the quality of life for differently-abled individuals by fostering greater mobility, accessibility and social inclusion, it said.

To aid visually impaired commuters, dedicated tactile paths have been provided at stations, guiding them along the shortest and most intuitive routes to key areas, minimising confusion and enhancing their independence, the statement said.

Additionally, specially designed spacious lifts have been installed to accommodate not only wheelchairs for differently-abled individuals but also stretchers to address the medical needs in emergency as well, it said.

Ramps, multiple lifts and escalators are strategically placed at entry/exits to provide seamless access to concourse and platform levels, ensuring an easy and hassle-free journey for all commuters, including the elderly, children and women.

In the Namo Bharat trains, seats are reserved for the women, elderly and differently-abled people in every coach. Additionally, a train attendant is deployed in every train to assist the commuters, the statement said.

The drive is being organized in collaboration with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) under the Japan Fund for Prosperous and Resilient Asia and the Pacific (JFPR), it added. PTI NIT AS AS