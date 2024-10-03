NCRTC launches co-branded NCMC for seamless connectivity, integration

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) on Thursday launched co-branded Namo Bharat national common mobility cards (NCMC) for passengers which will provide seamless connectivity and integration between RRTS and other modes of public transport, an official statement said.

The NCRTC has collaborated with Airtel Payments Bank and introduced co-branded NCMC, it said, adding these cards include debit, prepaid, and prepaid payment instruments for mass transit solutions (PPI- MTS) options.

"NCRTC's collaboration with Airtel Payments Bank to launch Namo Bharat NCMC card marks a significant step in our ongoing efforts towards ensuring seamless connectivity across the region," said NCRTC Managing Director Shalabh Goel.

"With this all-in-one card, commuters can travel conveniently across India's first RRTS and other public transit systems, while also managing utility and retail payments. This initiative underscores our dedication to efficiently transform the daily commutes and ultimately help improve the quality of life for people," he added.

Exclusively issued by Airtel Payments Bank, the Namo Bharat NCMC cards are equipped with tap-and-pay technology, allowing quick and secure transactions at transit terminals, retail outlets and other locations.

These cards are now available at all RRTS stations, providing commuters with seamless travel on Namo Bharat trains and easy integration with various other modes of public transport, the statement said.

Commuters can purchase these cards from ticket windows at RRTS stations after completing KYC verification, it said.

Airtel Payments Bank offers the PPI-MTS prepaid card option. Users can also obtain these cards through the Airtel Payments Bank section on the Airtel Thanks application.

As a unified payment solution, NCMC-enabled cards simplify travel across various modes of transport, including metros, railways and buses, eliminating the need for multiple tickets or cards nationwide, it stated.

Launched under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'One Nation, One Card' initiative, the NCMC is designed to provide a seamless platform for commuters, integrating various modes of public transport into a single, convenient system, it added. PTI NIT AS AS