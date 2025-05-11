NCRTC launches co-working space at Ghaziabad Namo Bharat Station

New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has opened a co-working facility at the Ghaziabad Namo Bharat Station to provide daily commuters with a professional work environment and promote smart urban mobility solutions.

Located at the concourse level, the facility comprises 42 open workstations, 11 private cabins and two fully equipped meeting rooms, and is designed for professionals, entrepreneurs and small businesses, the NCRTC said in a statement on Sunday.

The co-working space is expected to benefit commuters, especially remote workers, by offering a productive alternative close to home and reducing travel time.

Situated at a key junction on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor and connected to the Shahid Sthal Metro Station, the Ghaziabad station records high daily footfall, the statement said.

The facility includes high-speed internet, plug-and-play desks and round-the-clock access, offering a cost-effective solution to conventional office rentals.

It is equipped with smart features such as biometric and keycard entry, IoT-enabled lighting and climate control, and automated booking for meeting rooms. Other services include video conferencing tools, wireless screen sharing and QR-based access for hot-desk bookings and vending machines.

The NCRTC has also partnered with Coca-Cola to launch a refreshment zone in the premium lounge at the Ghaziabad station. The lounge offers cushioned seating and a vending machine with soft drinks and bottled water.

The initiative is part of efforts to enhance passenger amenities and generate non-fare revenue, the statement said.

“Passengers can now enjoy premium class travel for just 20 per cent more than the standard fare. For instance, a Rs 100 ticket can be upgraded to premium class by paying Rs 20 extra,” it added.

Premium class offers better seating, lounge access and a more comfortable travel experience for both daily and long-distance travellers.

Namo Bharat trains are currently operational on a 55-kilometre stretch with 11 stations -- New Ashok Nagar, Anand Vihar, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, Duhai Depot, Muradnagar, Modi Nagar South, Modi Nagar North and Meerut South.

Trial runs are under way on the remaining section of the 82-kilometre corridor, including the Meerut Metro stretch, which is expected to be completed later this year, the NCRTC said. PTI SHB OZ OZ