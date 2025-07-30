NCRTC launches 'Namo Bharat champions' initiative to boost commuter engagement

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has launched a new initiative titled 'Namo Bharat Champions', aimed at fostering continuous improvement in services through active commuter participation, a statement issued on Wednesday said.

The commuter engagement programme is based on the principle -- 'for the commuters, by the commuters' -- and seeks to build a collaborative platform that allows regular feedback and meaningful interaction from Namo Bharat users, the statement said.

The NCRTC will under this initiative build a network of interested and like-minded commuters, who voluntarily wish to contribute towards enhancing services and infrastructure across the corridor.

These champions will help promote responsible and efficient use of the Namo Bharat system and support its development through constructive suggestions and collaboration, it stated.

The recognised Namo Bharat Champions, according to the statement, will also raise awareness about appropriate travel behaviour, available commuter facilities and essential do's and don'ts at stations and on trains.

They will be provided with key information about the system along with important contact details for assistance when needed. The programme is also expected to function as a feedback channel to help the NCRTC continuously enhance services and commuter experience.

The champions will also get access to exclusive engagement opportunities, including invitations to project launches, events and community meet-ups.

The active participants may also be featured on the NCRTC's social media platforms and its official newsletter -- Namo Bharat Times.

The interested commuters can join the Namo Bharat Champions network by registering via QR codes displayed at stations or through the NCRTC's official website and social media platforms.

The members upon registration will receive a welcome message and officially become part of the community, acting as ambassadors for responsible public transport usage, it added.