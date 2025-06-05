NCRTC launches women-only e-Bike taxis at Meerut South on World Environment Day

New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) Taking a stride towards a green and sustainable future on the World Environment Day, NCRTC has launched an electric bike taxi service at the Meerut South Namo Bharat Station, according to a statement.

The service, 'By Women, For Women', will be operated exclusively by trained female riders and catering solely to female commuters, the statement said.

The Meerut South Namo Bharat Station boasts the highest ridership of all the operational Namo Bharat stations.

Initially around 10 electric bikes will be deployed during peak hours, offering last-mile connectivity to women commuters within a 5-km radius of Meerut South Station at a nominal fare, it stated.

The demographic which suffers most due to lack of adequate, reliable, inclusive and safe transport options is women. "This initiative is coupled with gendered norms, and access to essential services, especially if travelling with children and luggage, as well as for elderly and persons with disabilities, makes their peril manyfold," the statement read.

As a part of this effort, NCRTC in coordination with Delhi Transport corporation (DTC) has made arrangements to integrate air-conditioned electric city buses operating on various routes in Delhi with the Namo Bharat stations, it said.

At present, these buses are catering to four routes connected to the operational stations, New Ashok Nagar and Anand Vihar of the Delhi Section.

NCRTC has been making strides in this direction with various initiatives including installing rooftop solar power plants at stations, Receiving Sub Stations (RSS) and depot buildings, building rainwater harvesting structures along the corridor, regenerative braking system and push buttons in the Namo Bharat trains, it added. PTI SHB HIG HIG