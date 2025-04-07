NCRTC marks World Health Day with fitness challenges at Namo Bharat stations

New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) The NCRTC on Monday organised a series of fitness-focused activities at Namo Bharat stations to encourage commuters to adopt healthier lifestyles on the occasion of World Health Day.

At the Anand Vihar station, a health talk was conducted where a medical expert offered practical advice on maintaining physical wellbeing, especially focusing on preventing joint and spinal issues commonly faced by those with sedentary jobs, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) said in a statement.

The session drew both daily commuters and college students who engaged in an interactive discussion with the expert.

Fitness challenges were also conducted at the Ghaziabad station where commuters took part in various fun physical activities such as step-ups, rope skipping, push-ups and planks.

The NCRTC said these short fitness tasks not only encouraged physical activity but also gave participants a chance to win prizes.

Additionally, schoolchildren performed a street play that showcased important public transport etiquette such as giving priority on escalators and lifts to those in need, keeping transport facilities clean and avoiding littering.

Celebrated each year on April 7, World Health Day marks the anniversary of the World Health Organization's founding in 1948.