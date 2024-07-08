NCRTC MD inspects Namo Bharat corridor in Delhi; trains to operate soon

New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) managing director Shalabh Goyal conducted an inspection of the Namo Bharat corridor from Meerut South Station to Sarai Kale Khan Station in Delhi, a statement on Monday said.

The inspection began at Meerut South Station, where construction has been completed, and Namo Bharat trains will soon commence operations. Goyal closely examined the station's operational preparations and reviewed the parking facilities, it said.

Meerut Metro will also start from this station, enhancing convenience for residents travelling from Meerut South to Modipuram.

The station features three platforms, two for Namo Bharat trains and one for Meerut Metro. An eight-kilometre section from Modi Nagar North Station to Meerut South will soon be open to the public, allowing residents to reach Ghaziabad from Meerut South in minutes, the statement read.

Currently, trial runs for Namo Bharat trains are ongoing between Modi Nagar North and Meerut South stations, it said.

Goyal also inspected the corridor from Modi Nagar North to Sahibabad, the operational section of the RRTS, and travelled on a Namo Bharat train, it said.

During this inspection, he interacted with the station controllers, train operators, and other operational staff to understand their daily challenges. He experienced passenger-centric facilities such as push buttons, PSD, stretcher space, and the train's high speed. He praised the cleanliness of the stations and urged officials to continuously improve cleanliness standards, the statement said.

Currently, Namo Bharat trains operate across eight stations in the 34-kilometre section from Sahibabad to Modi Nagar North. With the upcoming commencement of services from Modi Nagar North to Meerut South, the operational section will extend to 42 kilometres including nine RRTS stations.

He also inspected the ongoing construction works at New Ashok Nagar and Sarai Kale Khan elevated stations in the Delhi section. He assessed the challenges faced by officials in the rapid construction work and motivated them, emphasizing strict adherence to safety and security norms, it said.

The Delhi section of the RRTS corridor spans 14 kilometres, with nine km elevated and five km underground. The underground section includes the construction of Anand Vihar Station. The viaduct construction in the Delhi section is complete, and the three under-construction stations are nearing completion. Efforts to integrate these stations with other transport modes are also underway, it stated.

Goyal highlighted that the construction of the country's first RRTS will spur development in Delhi-NCR and provide a high-speed public transport system for residents, with NCRTC personnel playing a crucial role in this development, the statement added. PTI NIT NIT HIG HIG