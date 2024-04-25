NCRTC offers premium coach upgradation in NaMo Bharat train for voters on April 26

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) The National Capital Regional Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has launched a campaign offering complimentary premium coach upgradation in NaMo Bharat train for those who will cast their votes in the parliamentary elections, a statement said on Thursday.

The offer has been launched in order to encourage the people to exercise their democratic right and is available only on April 26. Booking tickets on the RRTS Connect app is mandatory for participating in this campaign and the complimentary upgrade to the premium coach is subject to the availability of seats, it said.

The NCRTC has launched the campaign for the polls scheduled to be held on Friday. This is in line with the various initiatives by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to engage and empower the citizens to actively participate in the elections, it stated.

"In this campaign, passengers who cast their votes will be eligible for a complimentary upgrade to the premium coach from the standard coach. They only have to purchase their standard coach ticket from the 'RRTS Connect app' and show their 'inked finger' to the station staff near the automated fare collection (AFC) gates of premium lounge at the platform level to avail this offer," the statement said.

The Namo Bharat train consists of six coaches where one coach is a premium coach while the other five coaches are standard coaches.

Aligned with the ECI's 'Chunav Ka Parv, Desh Ka Garv' campaign for enhanced voter participation in the elections, this initiative seeks to cultivate a sense of community and civic responsibility among the passengers by highlighting the significance of engaging in the electoral process, the statement said.

The NCRTC is offering the passengers the chance to enjoy the enhanced comfort and convenience of the premium coach on the Namo Bharat train. The RRTS Connect app can be downloaded from both Google Play and Apple Store.

The spacious and comfortable premium coach on the Namo Bharat trains is equipped with cushioned reclining seats with charging points for mobile and laptops provided at every seat to facilitate uninterrupted work and entertainment for the commuters. It has a host of additional commuter-centric features such as coat hooks, magazine holders and footrests among others, it stated.

Presently, a 34-km section between Sahibabad and Modi Nagar North of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor, which includes eight stations, is operational, it added. PTI NIT NIT KSS KSS