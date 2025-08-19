NCRTC organises photo exhibition at Anand Vihar Namo Bharat station on World Photography Day

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) A photo exhibition titled Sitaare Namo Bharat Mein and organised by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) at the Anand Vihar Namo Bharat station was opened on Tuesday on the occasion of World Photography Day.

Curated by neurodiverse artists, the exhibition aims to promote social inclusion and celebrate creative expression, according to an official statement.

The exhibition was inaugurated by NCRTC Managing Director Shalabh Goel in the presence of senior officials.

Held at the station's concourse level, it provides a platform for neurodiverse photographers to showcase their talent to thousands of commuters. "It gives viewers a chance to see the world through the unique lens of these artists," the statement said.

"The initiative is part of NCRTC's broader efforts to make public spaces inclusive and accessible, while also raising awareness about neurodiverse conditions such as Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)," it read.

The photographs on display have been captured by neurodiverse individuals trained at what is being described as India's first photography studio entirely run by neurodiverse youth.

Goel also interacted with the artists and presented them with certificates and mementos, it further added.

The exhibition, open to the public free of cost till September 6, included a ride on the Namo Bharat train for the participating artists and their families, further adding to their sense of pride and inclusion.

According to the NCRTC's statement, Namo Bharat stations are equipped with several accessibility features such as tactile paths for the visually impaired, spacious lifts for stretchers and wheelchairs and multiple escalators to ensure ease of movement for all commuters, especially the elderly, women and persons with disabilities. PTI SGV SHB SGV KSS KSS