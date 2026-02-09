NCRTC partners with SPA Delhi for Transit-Oriented Development along Namo Bharat corridors

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) The National Capital Region Transport Corporation has signed an MoU with the School of Planning and Architecture, Delhi, to support planning and implementation of 'Transit-Oriented Development' zones along all Namo Bharat corridors in NCR.

According to a statement, the memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed in the presence of National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) Managing Director Shalabh Goel and School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) Delhi Director V K Paul.

Under the partnership, SPA Delhi will provide academic and technical support to NCRTC to promote integrated land use and transport planning in areas around Namo Bharat corridors and stations in the national capital region (NCR). The collaboration aims to ensure that development in these zones is planned, sustainable and commuter-friendly, it stated.

The Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) focuses on compact, high-density and mixed-use development around public transport hubs, with an emphasis on walkability and reduced dependence on private vehicles, the statement noted.

Officials said such planning would help improve last-mile connectivity, pedestrian access to stations and availability of public spaces and essential services near transit hubs.

The two institutions will also work on improving land use efficiency and supporting evidence-based public investment decisions. Mechanisms such as land value capture are expected to be explored to enhance the financial sustainability of infrastructure projects, according to officials.

The collaboration aligns with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs' broader strategy to promote TOD along mass transit corridors, the statement said, adding that a six-point coordination framework has been outlined, including identification of TOD corridors, notification of influence zones, preparation of local area plans, land and asset inventorisation, visualisation of development potential and policy support measures.

As a designated Centre of Excellence in Urban Planning and Design under a ministry initiative, SPA Delhi will act as a knowledge partner to NCRTC, providing support through surveys, spatial analysis, stakeholder consultations and planning recommendations, the corporation said.

It said activities under the MoU would be taken up in coordination with state governments and concerned authorities, and the scope of collaboration would expand as additional Namo Bharat corridors are approved.

Namo Bharat is India's first high-speed regional transit system connecting major urban centres in the NCR. The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor, the first to become operational, includes provisions for TOD at the project planning stage. Two other priority corridors -- Delhi-Gurugram-Bawal and Delhi-Panipat-Karnal -- are awaiting approval, it added. PTI SHB PRK PRK